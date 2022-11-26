ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 69,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of CTS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTS. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 862,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,367,000 after buying an additional 212,674 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 68.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 19,821 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CTS by 16.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of CTS by 10.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CTS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CTS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTS shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CTS in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CTS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CTS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

CTS Trading Down 0.5 %

CTS Announces Dividend

CTS opened at $42.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CTS Co. has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.58%.

About CTS

(Get Rating)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.