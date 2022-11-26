ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Chefs’ Warehouse as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $42.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.94. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 1.72.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

