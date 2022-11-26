ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 35,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 54,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total transaction of $1,409,970.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,467,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,907,860.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $90.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.58. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $149.92.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.