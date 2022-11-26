ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 16,100 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 480.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.89.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of TDC stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average of $34.45. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $52.53.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. Teradata had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

