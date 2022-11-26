ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 3,400 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,128.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5,408.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $43.27 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.10 and its 200 day moving average is $41.69.

