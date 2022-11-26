ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 41,335 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,217 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 41,335 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $816,157,000 after purchasing an additional 513,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,793,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Antero Resources by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,304,426 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $101,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,312 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,575,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $97,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Antero Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AR shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.09.

NYSE:AR opened at $37.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 3.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.85. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $48.80.

Antero Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Further Reading

