ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 5,200 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Blueprint Medicines worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 717.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth about $95,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $152.00 to $114.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

In other news, CEO Kate Haviland purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,378.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,518.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $234,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,238.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kate Haviland bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.98 per share, with a total value of $48,378.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,518.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPMC opened at $44.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.67. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $111.78.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

