ClariVest Asset Management LLC Takes $2.02 Million Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 32.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $192.36 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $219.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVY. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

