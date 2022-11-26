ClariVest Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 42,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HGV opened at $43.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.98. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $55.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day moving average is $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.05 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HGV. StockNews.com raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

