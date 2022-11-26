ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYNH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,330 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 33.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,868,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,229,000 after acquiring an additional 723,812 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,359,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,002,000 after acquiring an additional 663,152 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,487,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,411,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,175,000 after purchasing an additional 267,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.90.

SYNH opened at $33.94 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $104.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.81.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

