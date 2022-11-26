Clean Energy Transition LLP Has $16.66 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Clean Energy Transition LLP lessened its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 542,508 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum comprises about 3.2% of Clean Energy Transition LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Clean Energy Transition LLP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $16,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OXY. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,542,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.91 per share, for a total transaction of $89,301,621.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 189,908,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,997,603,319.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 1.2 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. StockNews.com began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

OXY traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.28. 5,426,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,338,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.54. The company has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 4.33%.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.