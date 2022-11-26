Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Price Target Cut to $1.10

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $1.65 to $1.10 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CCO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.25 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Clear Channel Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE:CCO opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $499.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.43. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $4.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,271,580 shares in the company, valued at $67,580,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $2,706,000 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

