Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Insider Sells $98,063.49 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) insider Subi Sethi sold 5,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $98,063.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Subi Sethi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 25th, Subi Sethi sold 44,191 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $801,624.74.
- On Friday, November 18th, Subi Sethi sold 200 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $3,694.00.
Shares of CWAN stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.29. The stock had a trading volume of 209,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,248. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $23.39. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -914.50 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the second quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.
