Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Insider Sells $98,063.49 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) insider Subi Sethi sold 5,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $98,063.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Subi Sethi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

On Friday, November 25th, Subi Sethi sold 44,191 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $801,624.74.

On Friday, November 18th, Subi Sethi sold 200 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $3,694.00.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Shares of CWAN stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.29. The stock had a trading volume of 209,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,248. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $23.39. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -914.50 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the second quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.