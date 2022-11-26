Clover Finance Price Tops $0.0616 on Top Exchanges (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Clover Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0616 or 0.00000373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Clover Finance has a market cap of $61.61 million and approximately $809,761.08 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.50 or 0.08442875 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.87 or 0.00483491 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,900.14 or 0.29664136 BTC.

Clover Finance Coin Profile

Clover Finance’s genesis date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Clover Finance is clover.finance. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns."

