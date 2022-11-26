CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Seeyond

Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in CME Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of CME Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 126,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,012,000 after buying an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,608,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 47.5% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,610 shares of company stock worth $1,123,970. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.86.

CME opened at $175.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.80. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.58 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

