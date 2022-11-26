CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of CML Microsystems (LON:CML – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
CML Microsystems Price Performance
LON:CML opened at GBX 470 ($5.56) on Tuesday. CML Microsystems has a one year low of GBX 332.25 ($3.93) and a one year high of GBX 478 ($5.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 10.29. The firm has a market cap of £74.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,714.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 405.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 391.63.
CML Microsystems Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. CML Microsystems’s payout ratio is 57.14%.
About CML Microsystems
CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets mixed-signal, radio frequency (RF), and microwave semiconductors for communications markets worldwide. It primarily offers high performance RF products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors, as well as microwave/millimetre wave semiconductors for wireless voice and data communications.
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for CML Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CML Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.