Cobalt 27 Capital (OTCMKTS:CBLLF) Trading Up 3.4%

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBLLF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.37. Approximately 175,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 847% from the average daily volume of 18,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.
Cobalt 27 Capital Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37.
Cobalt 27 Capital Company Profile
Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. operates as a metals streaming and royalty company. It holds physical cobalt material; owns a cobalt stream on Voisey's Bay mine; and manages a portfolio of 11 royalties. The company was formerly known as Arak Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Cobalt 27 Capital Corp.
