Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Shares Bought by Edenbrook Capital LLC

Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,658,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690,741 shares during the quarter. Cognyte Software accounts for about 4.2% of Edenbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Edenbrook Capital LLC owned approximately 5.42% of Cognyte Software worth $15,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Cognyte Software by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $211.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.33. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $21.47.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.47 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 34.07%. Cognyte Software’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CGNT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

