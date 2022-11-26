Coin98 (C98) Achieves Market Capitalization of $51.89 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001439 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a market cap of $51.89 million and approximately $14.40 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.87 or 0.01839538 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00012736 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00034590 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00040772 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.78 or 0.01730007 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

