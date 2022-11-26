Colonial Trust Advisors Acquires 800 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 31.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,895,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,716,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

CL opened at $76.77 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.72.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.74%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

