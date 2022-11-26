Colonial Trust Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 41.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 37,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 517.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 11,601 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 416,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,055,000 after buying an additional 9,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.89.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.3 %

PKG stock opened at $132.97 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.02. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.54%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.