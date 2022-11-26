Colonial Trust Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Colonial Trust Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 663.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $37.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.70. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

