Colonial Trust Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Colonial Trust Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,140,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,392,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 951 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $737.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $934.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $632.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $643.14.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $703.92.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

