Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 320 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,964,000 after buying an additional 456,341 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,892,000 after buying an additional 340,638 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,356,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,007,000 after buying an additional 292,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,628,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $141.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.95 and its 200 day moving average is $134.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

