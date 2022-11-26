Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $33,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWV. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 144.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 20,784 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 284.6% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 18,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,597,000. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $206,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

IWV opened at $232.31 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $201.82 and a 12 month high of $280.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.28 and a 200 day moving average of $226.41.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

