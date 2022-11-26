Commerce Bank Has $28.24 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,764 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $28,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $201.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.90 and a 200-day moving average of $196.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

