Commerce Bank Increases Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.06% of Ameren worth $15,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 268.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,316,000 after purchasing an additional 441,626 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter worth $12,418,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 44,112 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $88.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.36. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.15%.

AEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

