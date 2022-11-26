Commerce Bank Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $766,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,080.1% in the 2nd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after buying an additional 81,448 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VSS stock opened at $106.05 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $135.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

