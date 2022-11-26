Commerce Bank Purchases 10,519 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,603 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $21,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1.7% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 4,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 2,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 10,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.1 %

Medtronic stock opened at $79.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $76.60 and a 1-year high of $114.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Medtronic from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.79.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.