Commerce Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $27,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Next Level Private LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.5% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CAT stock opened at $235.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $122.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $239.85.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.40.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

