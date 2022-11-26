Commerce Bank Sells 3,461 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $29,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA opened at $66.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.76 and its 200-day moving average is $62.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

