Commerce Bank Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 2.10% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $18,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYM. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 196.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 302.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,186,000 after acquiring an additional 90,574 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock opened at $131.59 on Friday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $106.29 and a 52 week high of $154.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.25.

