Commerce Bank Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 2.10% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $18,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYM. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 196.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 302.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,186,000 after acquiring an additional 90,574 shares during the period.
iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock opened at $131.59 on Friday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $106.29 and a 52 week high of $154.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.25.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.