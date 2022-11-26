Concordium (CCD) Trading Down 10% This Week

Concordium (CCD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 26th. Concordium has a market cap of $51.95 million and approximately $737,840.67 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Concordium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Concordium has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Concordium Coin Profile

Concordium’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,475,554,586 coins and its circulating supply is 5,850,229,846 coins. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

