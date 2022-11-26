Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Sold by Bardin Hill Management Partners LP

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,835 shares during the period. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP owned about 0.11% of Constellium worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 307.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 138.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 26.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the first quarter worth $126,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellium alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Constellium from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Constellium Stock Performance

Constellium Profile

CSTM stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.11. 238,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,738. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.94.

(Get Rating)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.