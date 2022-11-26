Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Acquires 192,551 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,422,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,551 shares during the quarter. Sinclair Broadcast Group makes up approximately 5.8% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned about 6.17% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $90,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 26.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth about $84,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 40.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.67. 148,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,798. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.27. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 56.44%. The company had revenue of $843.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.91%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

