Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Invests $74.67 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,649,452 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,668,000. Uber Technologies accounts for 4.8% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.18% of Uber Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Uber Technologies by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,267 shares of company stock worth $3,591,206. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UBER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

Shares of UBER traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.50. 5,200,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,011,348. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.47. The company has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.13. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

