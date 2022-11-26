Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Snap-on by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 176.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,699,000 after buying an additional 45,632 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 2.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 12.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 8.0% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of SNA traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.78. 100,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,322. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $243.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.02.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $835,135.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,012,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $835,135.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,683 shares of company stock valued at $9,671,092. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.