Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Purchases 1,758 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,739,000. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at about $997,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $373,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE SIG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.42. 222,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,736. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.41. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.19.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 49.72% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 11.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.