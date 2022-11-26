Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,095,644 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 262,182 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOSL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 79.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,139 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,510 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,630 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 946,241 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,909 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FOSL. StockNews.com began coverage on Fossil Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Shares of FOSL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.79. The company had a trading volume of 175,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,738. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fossil Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $14.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

