Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Sells 412,251 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,546 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 412,251 shares during the quarter. Arch Resources comprises about 1.6% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $24,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARCH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Arch Resources from $214.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Arch Resources from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Arch Resources Price Performance

ARCH traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $156.87. The stock had a trading volume of 218,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,514. Arch Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.54 and a fifty-two week high of $183.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.51 and a 200-day moving average of $146.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $8.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.14 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $863.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.73 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 111.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 51.45 EPS for the current year.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $10.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 1.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $34,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $25,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

