Contrasting Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) and Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM)

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) and Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México and Private Bancorp of America’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México $6.33 billion 1.31 $1.03 billion $0.92 6.64 Private Bancorp of America $74.70 million 2.44 $20.75 million $4.30 7.56

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has higher revenue and earnings than Private Bancorp of America. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Private Bancorp of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México 17.63% 15.63% 1.43% Private Bancorp of America 28.23% N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México and Private Bancorp of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Private Bancorp of America has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México and Private Bancorp of America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México 1 3 0 0 1.75 Private Bancorp of America 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.38%. Given Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México is more favorable than Private Bancorp of America.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.9% of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of Private Bancorp of America shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México beats Private Bancorp of America on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services. The company also provides cash management, working capital solutions, and trade finance; structured credit and debt products, project finance, and asset based finance; financial and strategic advisory services for mergers and acquisition; solutions and services for investing and hedging; and Internet and mobile banking services. It serves individuals, private banking clients, small and medium-sized enterprises, middle-market corporations, government institutions, and corporate and institutional customers. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through a network of 1,346 offices; 9,498 ATMs; and 2,540 contact center positions. The company was formerly known as Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander and changed its name to Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in September 2012. The company was incorporated in 1932 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México is a subsidiary of Grupo Financiero Santander México, S.A. de C.V.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services. Its business banking services consist of business checking and savings accounts, sweep accounts; and business services comprising treasury management, merchant card, bill pay, positive pay, e-statement, remote deposit capture, wire transfer services, electronic payments and collections, electronic check acceptance, account reconciliation, cash vault, and gift and business credit cards, as well as funds management services. The company also offers commercial real estate, small business administration, construction, and equipment and business expansion loans, as well as working capital lines of credit and letters of credit. The company has offices in La Jolla, San Diego, Coronado, Newport Beach, Beverly Hills, El Segundo, Temecula, Mission Valley, and Redlands. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

