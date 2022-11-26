Contrasting Boxed (BOXD) and Its Competitors

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Boxed to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Boxed and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Boxed alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed -75.33% N/A -71.75% Boxed Competitors -11.11% -38.67% -6.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boxed and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million -$69.22 million -0.16 Boxed Competitors $22.07 billion $1.25 billion 0.08

Volatility & Risk

Boxed’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Boxed. Boxed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Boxed has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxed’s rivals have a beta of 1.07, suggesting that their average share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Boxed and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 2 1 0 2.33 Boxed Competitors 157 910 3097 48 2.72

Boxed presently has a consensus price target of $2.23, suggesting a potential upside of 350.45%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 39.85%. Given Boxed’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Boxed is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.9% of Boxed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Boxed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Boxed rivals beat Boxed on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Boxed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boxed, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers. It also provides Boxed IQ, a content management suite, programmatic cost-per-click ad-platform, and vendor portal data suite, that offers vendors, suppliers, and CPG manufacturers the ability to advertise their products to customers, and access customer data and feedback in real-time; on-demand grocery services; and an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. Boxed, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Boxed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.