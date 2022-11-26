Counos X Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $269,272.15 (CCXX)

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Counos X coin can now be bought for $17.94 or 0.00107759 BTC on exchanges. Counos X has a market cap of $321.45 million and $269,272.15 worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Counos X has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
About Counos X
Counos X launched on June 20th, 2018. Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,918,634 coins. Counos X’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog. The official website for Counos X is www.counos.io/counosx. The Reddit community for Counos X is https://reddit.com/r/counosplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin.
Buying and Selling Counos X
