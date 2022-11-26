Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Lowered to $50.00 at DA Davidson

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Coupa Software from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.90.

COUP stock opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.31. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $40.29 and a twelve month high of $205.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.56.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The business had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $241,029.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,039 shares in the company, valued at $253,851.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $143,918.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,675 shares in the company, valued at $772,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $241,029.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,039 shares in the company, valued at $253,851.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,437 shares of company stock worth $1,205,646 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Coupa Software by 60.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 5.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Coupa Software by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 10.9% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

