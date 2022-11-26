Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) PT Raised to $27.00

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CUZ. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.20.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.10. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $42.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 42.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 82,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,645 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 56.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 489,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,740,000 after acquiring an additional 177,201 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at about $3,935,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 217,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.6% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 83,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

