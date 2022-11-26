Cowen Boosts Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $168.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.00.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:A opened at $156.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.66. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $162.62.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $336,630.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $336,630.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,037,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,326 shares of company stock valued at $26,474,537.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of A. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,829,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $694,942,000 after buying an additional 1,736,168 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,432,622,000 after buying an additional 1,691,006 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,115,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,078,000 after buying an additional 1,197,836 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,895,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

