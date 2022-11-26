Cowen Boosts Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $190.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $190.95.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $167.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.19. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $188.20.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.58%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

