Cowen Lowers Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) to Market Perform

Cowen cut shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $55.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Cognex from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Cognex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.92.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.65. Cognex has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $80.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Cognex Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognex

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 391.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognex

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.