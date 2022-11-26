Credit Suisse AG Boosts Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,615 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.63% of Align Technology worth $117,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,778,802,000 after purchasing an additional 630,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,592,819,000 after purchasing an additional 75,255 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $591,802,000 after purchasing an additional 137,872 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $816,077,000 after purchasing an additional 94,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,798,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $783,989,000 after purchasing an additional 336,781 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $194.67 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $688.60. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.04.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

