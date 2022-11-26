Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 954,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,424 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.30% of Republic Services worth $124,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth $29,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 35.6% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 404.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 942.2% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RSG opened at $136.88 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

